26,016 Shares in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Anteris Technologies Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,876,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,112,000.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

AVR stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

Anteris Technologies Global ( NASDAQ:AVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

