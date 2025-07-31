19,955 Shares in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PACCAR by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $20,585,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

