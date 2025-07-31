Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $423,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.