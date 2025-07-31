First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in McKesson by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MCK opened at $714.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $717.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

