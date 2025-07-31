Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $371.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.64 and its 200-day moving average is $289.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,137. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

