2,715 Shares in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 146.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $172.77 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

