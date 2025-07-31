Brentview Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brentview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $241.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.89 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,910,750. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $16,664,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,613,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,288,386,150.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,473,190 shares of company stock valued at $340,769,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

