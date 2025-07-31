Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $74,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $336,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

