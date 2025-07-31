JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $43,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

