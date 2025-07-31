Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 590 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 160,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 521,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE UNP opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.