The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $660.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $944,334,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
GS opened at $731.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $737.88.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.