The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $660.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $944,334,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $731.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

