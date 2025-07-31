Menard Financial Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

PLTR opened at $158.61 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $374.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.61, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

