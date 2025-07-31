Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of PLTR opened at $158.61 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $160.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $374.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.61, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

