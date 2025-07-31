Davis R M Inc. Acquires 726 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

