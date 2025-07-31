Davis R M Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 477,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $125.29 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

