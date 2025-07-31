Private Advisory Group LLC Has $969,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,096,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,557,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $66,718,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,533.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,699.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,819.99. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,477.11 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

