NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

GOOGL opened at $196.53 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,298 shares of company stock valued at $43,505,967. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

