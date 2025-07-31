Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE COP opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

