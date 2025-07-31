Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 68,617 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Southern worth $100,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Southern by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.53.

Southern Stock Down 0.2%

Southern stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

