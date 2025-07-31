MGO One Seven LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $273.19 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $273.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.