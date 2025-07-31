Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $244,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 292.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EMR opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

