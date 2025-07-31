NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.84 and its 200 day moving average is $390.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.40 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

