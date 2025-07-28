Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $4.49 Million Position in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 253,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMNR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1,423.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.21 on Monday. Limoneira Co has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

