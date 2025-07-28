Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 19,404 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $69.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.