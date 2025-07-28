Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.16% of Griffon worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GFF opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Griffon Corporation has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 114.46% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

