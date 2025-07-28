Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,164 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $146.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

