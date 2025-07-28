Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

