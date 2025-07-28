Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,742 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. The trade was a 26.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773 over the last 90 days. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $217.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

