Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 228,590 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.75 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

