Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,954 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 599,982 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,216,000 after acquiring an additional 495,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,380,000 after purchasing an additional 472,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

