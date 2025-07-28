Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Viper Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 8,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VNOM opened at $37.91 on Monday. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.