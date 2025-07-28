35,749 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE stock opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $198.34.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

