Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.28 Million Position in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of SLM worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. FMR LLC grew its position in SLM by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,101,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $140,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 554,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLM Stock Up 2.3%

SLM opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. SLM Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

