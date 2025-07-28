Waters (WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $745.96 million for the quarter. Waters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.980 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.750-13.050 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. Waters's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $302.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average of $357.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Waters has a twelve month low of $279.61 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 16.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

