Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $4.42 Million Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alcoa by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $30.85 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.