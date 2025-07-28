Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $48,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

JKHY stock opened at $176.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.43.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

