Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $592.05.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $495.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.01. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
