Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Cut by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

