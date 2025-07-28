Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.53 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $312.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $255.32 and a one year high of $405.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

