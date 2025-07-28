Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,368,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,940,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of HOG stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

