Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $187.16

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $177.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

