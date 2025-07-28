Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $105.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

