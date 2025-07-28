Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,480 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,480 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,280 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after buying an additional 2,654,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 896,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 644,070 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. CJS Securities cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.