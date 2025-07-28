Royce & Associates LP Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,644 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.06% of Siga Technologies worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Siga Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Siga Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siga Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Siga Technologies

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

