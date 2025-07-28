AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $992,000 in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2,252.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 94,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,407,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

