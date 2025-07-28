Royce & Associates LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $364,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,948.35. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,614 over the last ninety days. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN opened at $64.00 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

