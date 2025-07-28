Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,482 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,263 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 513,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 477,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.01. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

