Royce & Associates LP Sells 88,831 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,831 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Bread Financial by 182.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

