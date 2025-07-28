Royce & Associates LP Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 891,314 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.11% of Amtech Systems worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of ASYS opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

