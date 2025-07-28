Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 258.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

